Lactose intolerance? Try these milk alternatives

Health
Lactose intolerance can cause diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain after drinking milk. There are some alternatives for people with this condition.
Almond milk, made from ground almonds and water, is a good source of calcium and vitamin D and is low in calories.
Soy milk is rich in calcium, iron, potassium, and protein, making it a healthy milk alternative.
Oat milk contains vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.
Cashew milk, made by blending cashews with water, is a low-calorie option for those with lactose intolerance.
Coconut milk is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals and can be included in a lactose-free diet.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making any changes to your diet.