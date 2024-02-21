6 ways to speed up your smartphone

GADGET
A good first step when your phone is not performing at optimal speeds is to restart your device. Sometimes, all it needs is a simple restart to run fast again.
Android devices frequently require a software update when they experience slowdowns. How recently did you upgrade your phone?
A limited storage capacity may result in slower performance. The majority of modern gadgets will ask users to clear up storage space and provide several ways to accomplish this.
Do you browse the internet on your phone? Those searches start to take up memory on your device if you don’t clear them on a semi-regular basis.
When you go through the free up space function, it may prompt you to delete any apps that you no longer use. Find any apps that you’re not using any more and uninstall them.
If you’ve tried all of the previous steps and your phone is still not performing quickly, then malware could be a possibility.