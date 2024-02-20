GADGET

How much did Apple earned from iPhone sale in last decade?

iPhone is most successful product ever

The iPhone unquestionably stands as Apple’s most successful product ever, consistently driving significant revenue for the Cupertino-based tech giant over the year.

How much did Apple earn?

However, a recent report by AltIndex now reveals that Apple has generated a staggering $1.65 trillion exclusively from iPhone sales in the last decade.

How many units sold?

In 2023, Apple sold 235 million units, compared to 153.4 million in 2013, reflecting a noteworthy 53% increase.

How much did Samsung shipped?

AltIndex reported, “Apple’s total iPhone sales in the past decade amount to a whopping 2.3 billion. Its biggest rival, Samsung, shipped 800 million more smartphones.”

Apple surpassed Samsung

In 2023, Apple surpassed Samsung to become world’s top smartphone vendor in terms of market share, as per data from International Data Corporatio.

