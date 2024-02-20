How much did Apple earned from iPhone sale in last decade?

GADGET
The iPhone unquestionably stands as Apple’s most successful product ever, consistently driving significant revenue for the Cupertino-based tech giant over the year.
However, a recent report by AltIndex now reveals that Apple has generated a staggering $1.65 trillion exclusively from iPhone sales in the last decade.
In 2023, Apple sold 235 million units, compared to 153.4 million in 2013, reflecting a noteworthy 53% increase.
AltIndex reported, “Apple’s total iPhone sales in the past decade amount to a whopping 2.3 billion. Its biggest rival, Samsung, shipped 800 million more smartphones.”
In 2023, Apple surpassed Samsung to become world’s top smartphone vendor in terms of market share, as per data from International Data Corporatio.