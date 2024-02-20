Apple hack: Don't use rice method for wet iPhone, try THIS instead

GADGET
For years, people have turned to the old trick of putting wet smartphones in a bag of rice to dry them out.
However, Apple now warns that this method could actually cause more harm to iPhones.
“Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone," Apple stated in a support document.
According to Apple, if your iPhone gets wet, the best thing to do is gently tap it against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess water.
Then, place the phone in a dry area with some airflow. After waiting for 30 minutes, you can start charging it with a USB-C or lightning connector.
It may take up to 24 hours for the iPhone to fully dry, and you might see a liquid detection alert during this time.
Apple advises against using foreign objects like hair dryers or compressed air to remove liquid. It's not recommended to use items like cotton swabs or paper towels in connector.
While the latest iPhones are designed to withstand water immersion up to 20 feet for 30 minutes, it's still important to take precautions.