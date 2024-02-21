5 most awaited smartphones to launch in March 2024

GADGET
May have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. There is likely to be a triple camera module on the back, and will supposedly run on in-house Exynos 1480 SoC.
Coming to India next month, it features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, sports a slightly larger 6.36-inch AMOLED screen compared to its predecessor.
Will be launched globally on Feb 28 and is expected to hit Indian market soon after. It may be powered by Dimensity 8200 chipset and will reportedly have up to 12GB RAM.
Will have “2 years ahead camera tech” and will be the first phone in the segment to feature a Sony OIS camera, which may be the Sony LYT-600 sensor.
Will be powered by the Dimensity 7200 Pro and have up to 12GB RAM. It is also said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and back panel without the company’s iconic Glyph interface.