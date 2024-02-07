GADGET

Remember your passcode or you will lose data

Image credits: Apple Website

Remember passcode

If you buy Vision Pro, remember your passcode, as forgetting it can be big problem. If you do forget, only way to fix it is by going to Store or shipping it to Customer Support. 

Image credits: Apple Hub | Twitter

Optic ID system

To make things more complicated, Apple support is also getting questions about setting up new Optic ID biometric system. Instead of your face or fingerprint, it scans your eyes.

Image credits: Apple Website

How the device can be disabled?

Here’s the catch: if you enter the passcode wrong too many times, it can disable the device. 

Image credits: Apple Website

What will happen next?

After waiting for a cooldown period, if you still get it wrong, your only option is to send it to Apple to reset it. This means all your data on it will be erased.

Image credits: Apple Website

Cost of Apple Vision Pro

Only available in USA. There are three variants --- the 256GB base model, the 512GB variant, and top-end 1TB variant. These are priced at $3,499, $3,699, and $3,899, respectively.

Image credits: Apple Website
Find Next One