GADGET
If you buy Vision Pro, remember your passcode, as forgetting it can be big problem. If you do forget, only way to fix it is by going to Store or shipping it to Customer Support.
To make things more complicated, Apple support is also getting questions about setting up new Optic ID biometric system. Instead of your face or fingerprint, it scans your eyes.
Here’s the catch: if you enter the passcode wrong too many times, it can disable the device.
After waiting for a cooldown period, if you still get it wrong, your only option is to send it to Apple to reset it. This means all your data on it will be erased.
Only available in USA. There are three variants --- the 256GB base model, the 512GB variant, and top-end 1TB variant. These are priced at $3,499, $3,699, and $3,899, respectively.