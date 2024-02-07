GADGET
We have seen smartphone OEMs offering water-resistant phones. It's important to note they are not waterproof, and you can’t engage in adventure activities like underwater diving
But what if a brand like Apple works on the ability to do this? Yes, this is exactly what Apple could be working on based on a patent filed by the iPhone maker.
Touted as the “underwater mode,” the feature is expected to solve the problems that arise when using phones in wet conditions.
You may have experienced how iPhone behaves when it gets wet. Apple aims to address by adding more physical buttons & relying less on on-screen menus, as indicated in filed patent.
Based on patent, Apple aims to let you use underwater mode even while being submerged up to 40 meters deep. The entire patent spans 78 pages.
Notably, Apple already promises similar functionality with its flagship smartwatch—the Apple Watch Ultra, and lets its users take it underwater diving up to 40 meters.