GADGET

iPhone 16e: 6 reasons why Apple's latest smartphone is our favourite

Image credits: Apple

1. For budget buyers

The device, aimed at budget-conscious consumers, boasts a 6.1-inch display, a familiar notch design, and a powerful 48MP camera. 

Image credits: Apple

2. Action Button is there!

iPhone 16e features the Action button, allowing users to easily access a variety of functions with just a press.

Image credits: Apple

3. Amazing camera

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16E is its 48MP main camera, a significant upgrade from previous budget models. 

Image credits: Apple

4. A18 chip

iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s latest-generation A18 chip, which enables fast, smooth performance, incredible power efficiency, and Apple Intelligence, claims Apple.

Image credits: Apple

5. Affordability

iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at INR 59900.

Image credits: Apple

6. Subtle colours and more

iPhone 16e will be available in two matte finishes — black and white. Pre-orders begin from February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.

Image credits: Apple

