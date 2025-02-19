iPhone 16e: 6 reasons why Apple's latest smartphone is our favourite

GADGET
The device, aimed at budget-conscious consumers, boasts a 6.1-inch display, a familiar notch design, and a powerful 48MP camera.
iPhone 16e features the Action button, allowing users to easily access a variety of functions with just a press.
One of the standout features of the iPhone 16E is its 48MP main camera, a significant upgrade from previous budget models.
iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s latest-generation A18 chip, which enables fast, smooth performance, incredible power efficiency, and Apple Intelligence, claims Apple.
iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at INR 59900.
iPhone 16e will be available in two matte finishes — black and white. Pre-orders begin from February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28.
