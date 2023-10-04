GADGET
Samsung unveiled the new ‘fan edition’ devices including the much-awaited S21 FE, the Galaxy S9 FE and S9 FE + tablet along with the Galaxy Buds FE.
Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; it comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50 MP primary sensor, 12 MP Ultra-Wide lens and 8 MP Telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.
Sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120 Hz adaptive brightness along with support for IP 68 water and dust resistance.
Both powered by Octa-Core Exynos 1380 chipset. Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9-inch display and 8,000 mAh battery. S9 FE+ comes with a 12.4-inch display with 10,090mAh battery.
Both tablets have an 8MP rear camera configuration. The Plus model also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus and a 12-megapixel front camera for video calls.
Comes with support for ANC and Ambient Sound allowing listeners to get an enriched sound experience. Offers a battery life of 6 hours on the buds and 21 hours on the case