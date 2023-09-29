GADGET

5 things you should know about Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Camera details

A 12-megapixel sensor and an LED light, which doubles as a recording indicator are placed on either side of frame. It also enable first person perspective livestreaming.

Sound quality

The dual open-ear speakers in the new glasses offer less audio leakage and is said to bring up to 50 percent louder sound, deeper bass, and more clarity.

Battery life

Glasses come with up to four hours of battery life, and an additional 32 hours with the charging case. One full charge is claimed to take 75 minutes. 

Price

Standard lenses start at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,999), while Polarized lenses and transition lenses are priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and $379, respectively.
 

Availability

Currently available for pre-orders in 15 countries, including US, Canada, Australia, and European markets. The sale will start from October 17 in these regions.

