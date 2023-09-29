GADGET
A 12-megapixel sensor and an LED light, which doubles as a recording indicator are placed on either side of frame. It also enable first person perspective livestreaming.
The dual open-ear speakers in the new glasses offer less audio leakage and is said to bring up to 50 percent louder sound, deeper bass, and more clarity.
Glasses come with up to four hours of battery life, and an additional 32 hours with the charging case. One full charge is claimed to take 75 minutes.
Standard lenses start at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,999), while Polarized lenses and transition lenses are priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and $379, respectively.
Currently available for pre-orders in 15 countries, including US, Canada, Australia, and European markets. The sale will start from October 17 in these regions.