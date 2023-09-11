GADGET
The Dynamic Island, an interface that was initially included to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, will be present on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
While the basic versions may use last year's A16 chipset, the Pro models will be powered by the new A17 chipset, which is supposed to boost performance and battery life.
According to reports, the displays on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max seem a little bit bigger. The screen borders around Pro models will reportedly be around one-third slimmer.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to sport a new design that changes the side edges' material (frame) from stainless steel to titanium.
People with knowledge of the new devices say the switch to titanium makes the phone more durable and about 10% lighter.
All four of the next iPhone 15 series devices are anticipated to migrate from Lightning to USB-C.
According to rumours, iPhone 15 Pro versions might come in grey, black, dark blue, and white, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may in pink, black, white, blue, and yellow.