Sep 11, 2023, 07:07:33 AM

iPhone 15 series: 7 major design changes you can expect

Image credits: Freepik

Dynamic Island in iPhone 15, 15 Plus

The Dynamic Island, an interface that was initially included to the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, will be present on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Image credits: Freepik

New chipset

While the basic versions may use last year's A16 chipset, the Pro models will be powered by the new A17 chipset, which is supposed to boost performance and battery life.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Bigger display

According to reports, the displays on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max seem a little bit bigger. The screen borders around Pro models will reportedly be around one-third slimmer.

Image credits: Freepik

New side edge material

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to sport a new design that changes the side edges' material (frame) from stainless steel to titanium.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Lighter series

People with knowledge of the new devices say the switch to titanium makes the phone more durable and about 10% lighter.
 

Image credits: Freepik

USB-Type C Charging

All four of the next iPhone 15 series devices are anticipated to migrate from Lightning to USB-C. 

Image credits: Freepik

New colours

According to rumours, iPhone 15 Pro versions might come in grey, black, dark blue, and white, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may in pink, black, white, blue, and yellow. 

Image credits: Freepik
