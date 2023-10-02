7 smartphones set to launch in October 2023

GADGET
The Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, both of which have a new camera setup and the Tensor G3 CPU, are two new smartphones that the firm is anticipated to release.
Date: October 4
The V29 series will include a curved display and a 2x telephoto lens, which are luxuries on mid-range smartphones, according to the company's official website.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a companion device to Samsung Galaxy S23, may be released in two versions: one with an Exynos 2200 processor and another with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
It looks like the red version of the OnePlus 11R will be available this month. The gadget might have 512 GB of storage and up to 18 GB of RAM.
The Redmi Note 13 series could be making its way to India. Along with Redmi 13R Pro, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ could debut. It could include a 64MP main camera sensor.
It is anticipated that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will become more widely available. It has a 6.80-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor.
This foldable phone will have two AMOLED displays: a 7.8-inch one with LTPO technology and 2K resolution that, when folded, will become a 6.3-inch one with a 120Hz refresh rate.