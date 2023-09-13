GADGET

13-Sep-2023, 11:46:30 am

5 key things to know about iPhone 15, 15 Plus

Image credits: Apple Website

Display

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, comes with the Dynamic Island, which includes important alerts and Live Activities.

Camera

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with a dual rear camera setup, that includes 48MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP camera. They come with a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front.

Other new features

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to feature USB Type-C port, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad.

New chip processor

Both models feature the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling two iPhone devices with this chip to connect at three times the range as before. 

Colours & Storage

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Availability

Customers in more than 40 countries will be able to pre-order iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from Sept 15, with availability beginning from Sept 22.

