5 best camera smartphones of 2023

Image credits: Xiaomi Twitter | Google Website

1. Xiaomi 13 Pro

With three 50-megapixel sensors, it is groundbreaking camera phone that partners with Leica and produces outstanding image quality.

Image credits: Xiaomi Website

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

It stands out for having an amazing camera configuration that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 10x optical zoom, and enhanced magnification capabilities up to 100x.

Image credits: Samsung India Website

3. Google Pixel 8 Pro

With its triple camera arrangement, which includes a 50-MP primary sensor and remarkable computational photography performs exceptionally well. It has AI editing tools as well.

Image credits: Google website

4. iPhone 15 Pro Max

It offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5x optical zoom, represents the continuation of the iPhone's reputation as a pioneer in smartphone photography.

Image credits: Apple Website

5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+

It stands out since it debuted a powerful 200-megapixel camera package. With OIS, great low-light performance, and 2x lossless zoom, it surpassed even the OnePlus 11 and Pixel 7a.

Image credits: Xiaomi Twitter
