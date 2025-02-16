Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 14: Top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

GADGET
Powered by Dimensity 7200 SoC, it outperforms most other smartphones. The AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals, and features 50MP primary camera.
It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The 5,000mAh battery provides ample usage time.
The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display is a plus, but its 90Hz refresh rate is lower than competitors. The battery life is solid, but charging is slower at 25W.
Its biggest advantage is its 5,110mAh battery. Paired with 45W fast charging, it offers solid battery endurance. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra provides good performance.
It is one of the best all-rounders, thanks to its smooth AMOLED display and powerful Dimensity 7050 chipset. The 50MP primary camera with OIS ensures better photography.
