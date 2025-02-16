GADGET

Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 14: Top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

Image credits: Official website

1. iQOO Z9

Powered by Dimensity 7200 SoC, it outperforms most other smartphones. The AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth visuals, and features 50MP primary camera.

Image credits: iQOO India Twitter

2. Vivo T3

It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The 5,000mAh battery provides ample usage time.

Image credits: Vivo India Twitter

3. Samsung Galaxy A16

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display is a plus, but its 90Hz refresh rate is lower than competitors. The battery life is solid, but charging is slower at 25W.

Image credits: Samsung website

4. Redmi Note 14

Its biggest advantage is its 5,110mAh battery. Paired with 45W fast charging, it offers solid battery endurance. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra provides good performance.

Image credits: Redmi website

5. Realme Narzo 70 Pro

It is one of the best all-rounders, thanks to its smooth AMOLED display and powerful Dimensity 7050 chipset. The 50MP primary camera with OIS ensures better photography.

Image credits: Realme website

