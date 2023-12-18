GADGET
Boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor. It also has 50-megapixel main camera with OIS. (Price: Under Rs 25,000)
The leatherette-back finish of the phone is a class apart. The 6.7-inch display and battery life are yet another impressive feature of the phone. (Price: Under Rs 30,000)
Offers excellent performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 chipset. It has 64MP primary camera sensor with OIS and EIS. (Price: Under Rs 30,000)
A 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W rapid charging. (Price: Under Rs 25,000)
The phone has dual-camera sensors placed in a square module. The performance of the iQOO Z7 Pro is also top-notch, thanks to the Dimensity 7200 SoC. (Price: Under Rs 25,000)
Boasts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 782G chip, and a notable camera setup, coupled with a 5,000mAh battery featuring 80W fast charging. (Price: Under Rs 25,000)
Features a premium design, thanks to the faux-leather back panel, a square module to house dual-camera sensors, and curved edges on the front. (Price: Under Rs 30,000)