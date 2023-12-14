GADGET
The 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the phone is really stunning. The images are crisp, colourful, thanks to high resolution of 2,800 x 1260 and an amazing brightness levels.
The combination of a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens delivered stunning results. It has amazing portrait shots and zoom capabilities.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ensured smooth multitasking. It promises to deliver unmatched performance and gaming capabilities.
The 5000mAh battery supports lightning-fast 120W charging, allowing a quick refill in under 30 minutes.
The smooth glass finish in both white and black color options. It strikes a balance between portability and durability.