5 features coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.2 update

Image credits: Freepik

1. Warning on content

Warnings will appear with expletive material. It will not be activated by default. If you opt, Apple will employ technology to assess content and blur them.

Image credits: Freepik

2. iMessage protection

Apple is introducing iMessage Contact Key Verification, which will boost security for users who face digital threats.
 

Image credits: Freepik

3. Action button to launch Translate app

With iOS 17.2, users may use Action button to launch the Translate app directly from the Dynamic Island notch. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

4. Control Music history

With a new Focus filter in iOS 17.2, you may disable your Apple Music Listening History. This implies that you may enable someone else to listen to music on your iPhone.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Change in alert sounds

Apple will soon allow iPhone users to modify the alert sounds for third-party apps, which were previously limited to iMessage, calls, emails, and calendar. 
 

Image credits: Freepik
