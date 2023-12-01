GADGET

5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023

Image credits: OnePlus Club & Mukul Sharma | Twitter

iQOO 12

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 12 in India on December 12. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate.

Image credits: @stufflistings | Twitter

Realme GT5 Pro

On December 7, the Realme GT5 Pro is set to make its official debut. It has Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor, coupled with prowess of the IMX890 telephoto combination.

Image credits: @stufflistings | Twitter

OnePlus 12

OnePlus is set to reveal the OnePlus 12 in China on December 5. Packed with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, OnePlus aims to elevate the smartphone experience. 

Image credits: OnePlus Club | Twitter

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C is all set to be launched in India on December 6. It will enable 5G, making it the first smartphone in the company's 'C' line to do so.

Image credits: @stufflistings | Twitter

Honor 100 series

The HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro are all set to hit the shelves on December 1.  Featuring the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset, these smartphones promise cutting-edge performance.

Image credits: @yabhishekhd | Twitter
