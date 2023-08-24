GADGET
Realme 11 5G has a big a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Meanwhile, Realme 11X comes with a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Realme 11 has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. Meanwhile, 11x 5G runs on a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with up to 16GB of RAM.
Realme 11 5G boasts a dual camera setup with main 108MP camera. There’s a 16MP front camera. Realme 11X has dual rear camera system. The front camera is 8MP for selfies.
Realme 11 5G comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and fast 67W SuperVOOC charging. Realme 11x 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W.
Realme 11 5G comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colors and will be available from August 29. Realme 11X comes in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colors.
