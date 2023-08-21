GADGET
The Dynamic Island is one of the iPhone's newest and most novel features, replacing the notch with a more streamlined way for users to access notifications and mini-players.
With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple intends to do away with the mute switch and replace it with a new solid-state "action button."
With the iPhone 15 series, Apple's expected to finally ditch its proprietary Lightning charging port for a standard USB-C one.
A new periscope telephoto camera that will enable up to double the optical zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to be an exclusive feature reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Reports suggest that the standard iPhone 15 is tipped to pack a 3,877 mAh battery capacity, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max's could clock in at 4852 mAh.