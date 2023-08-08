5 key features of Oppo A58 4G

GADGET
6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 100% sRGB/DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a maximum brightness of 680 nits.
A 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture are available. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera on the front.
The phone has 128GB of expandable eMMC 5.1 storage and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
A 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities is available. The device ships with the ColorOS 13.1 skin on top of Android 13.
The single 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,999. The phone is available in two colours: Dazzling Green and Glowing Black. The new OPPO phone is currently offered on Flipkart.