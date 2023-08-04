GADGET

Check out top 5 phones under Rs 20,000

Image credits: Amazon | Official website

Realme Narzo 60 5G

It has a vegan leather back. It has a vibrant 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Price: Rs 16,999

Image credits: Realme Website

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The company bundles a 33W fast charger. The phone runs Android 13.

Price: Rs 19,699 

Image credits: Amazon Website

Poco X5 5G

Phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It has three cameras at the back with combination of 48MP primary camera, an 8MP and a 2MP macro camera. 

Price: Rs 16,999

Image credits: Poco Website

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs the latest Android 13.

Price: Rs 18,999

Image credits: Samsung Website

Motorola G73 5G

It is probably the first phone in India with a Mediatek Dimensity 930 SoC. Has 6.5-inch display. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos compliance.

Price: Rs 16,999

Image credits: Flipkart website
