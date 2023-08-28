GADGET

5 reasons to buy latest Vivo V29e

Image credits: Vivo Twitter

Amazing display

A 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s dimensions are fairly sleek at 7.5mm and weigh just 180 grams.

Image credits: Vivo Twitter

Faster Processor

It has Snapdragon 695G chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone gets the expandable virtual RAM tech if you need more memory. 

Image credits: Vivo Twitter

Good quality camera

It has a 50MP shooter on the front, while at the back you have a 64MP primary OIS camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Image credits: Vivo Website

Long lasting battery & OS

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery, which supports 44W charging via the bundled charger. It uses Funtouch OS 13 version which is based on Android 13. 

Image credits: Vivo Twitter

Price and colours

Vivo V29e is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The phone will be available from early next month and comes in two colour options. 

Image credits: Vivo Twitter
Find Next One