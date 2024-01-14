GADGET

Poco X6 Pro vs Oppo Reno 11: Which is BETTER for you?

1. Display

A 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED screen is included in Oppo Reno 11. The 6.67-inch OLED display on the Poco X6 Pro features a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. 

2. Processor

The Mediatek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, which can support up to 12GB powers Poco X6 Pro. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor in the Oppo Reno 11 is matched with up to 25GB.

3. Camera

50 MP wide, 32 MP telephoto, 8 MP ultrawide—Oppo Reno 11 has triple camera configuration. With 64 MP wide, 8 MP ultrawide, Poco X6 Pro has triple camera configuration.

4. Price

The Reno 11 costs Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively, and is available in two variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The Poco X6 Pro costs Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999.

5. Battery

Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

6. Operating system

Both phones run Android 14 and are promised to get three years of major OS and four years of security updates.

