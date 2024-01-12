GADGET
The iPhone 15 can be purchased for as low as Rs 68,999 as part of the offer, representing a big discount of Rs 10,901 on Flipkart.
It is currently listed at Rs 72,999, which is already a big reduction from its MRP of Rs 79,900, even without the application of any card offer.
You may take advantage of an immediate Rs 4,000 cashback when you use an HDFC Credit Card at check out. As a result, the price is reduced to Rs 68,999.
It has an impressive array of capabilities, including a 48MP main camera that captures 24MP still images and enables you to record 4K video.
Flipkart is gearing up for its Republic Day sale that starts from January 13, which could bring the price down even further for interested buyers.