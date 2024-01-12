GADGET

How to buy iPhone 15 at all-time low?

Image credits: Apple Website

Lowest price & from where can you buy

The iPhone 15 can be purchased for as low as Rs 68,999 as part of the offer, representing a big discount of Rs 10,901 on Flipkart.

Image credits: Getty

What is the listed price?

It is currently listed at Rs 72,999, which is already a big reduction from its MRP of Rs 79,900, even without the application of any card offer.

Image credits: Apple Website

What is the offer?

You may take advantage of an immediate Rs 4,000 cashback when you use an HDFC Credit Card at check out. As a result, the price is reduced to Rs 68,999. 

Image credits: Apple Website

Know all about iPhone 15

It has an impressive array of capabilities, including a 48MP main camera that captures 24MP still images and enables you to record 4K video.

Image credits: Apple Website

Flipkart Republic Day 2024 sale to begin soon

Flipkart is gearing up for its Republic Day sale that starts from January 13, which could bring the price down even further for interested buyers.

Image credits: Apple Website
