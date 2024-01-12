5 reasons why you should buy Poco X6 Pro 5G

GADGET
The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels.
Poco X6 Pro powered by the Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor. It is protected by Gorilla Glass and supporting Dolby Vision.
The Poco X6 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery that supports 67W Turbo Charge.
It comes in three colours: Grey, Black, and Leather POCO Yellow.
The Poco X6 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM +512GB storage version, and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB variant.