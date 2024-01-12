Oppo Reno 11 series: 6 reasons why it is a must buy

GADGET
Both the Oppo Reno 11 phones boast a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, while the vanilla model is powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC.
The primary camera sensor on the Reno 11 Pro is a 50MP Sony IMX890, while the Reno 11 gets a 50MP sensor. The other units are a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
Oppo is offering a 4600mAh battery with 80W charging on the Reno 11 Pro, while the Reno 11 supports 67W charging speed for the 5000mAh battery unit.
Oppo Reno 11 series starts at Rs 29,999 for the 128GB variant, and the 256GB storage model costs Rs 31,999. The Reno 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the lone 12GB+256GB model.
Oppo Reno 11 Pro will be available from January 18, while the Oppo Reno 11 sale starts from January 25.