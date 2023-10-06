GADGET
OnePlus has a 11.35-inch display with 2.4K pixels resolution, 7.5 aspect ratio, 400 nits of adaptive brightness, and TuV Rheinland blue-light filter protection.
The device has 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera for video calling and selfies. The OnePlus Pad Go also comes with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a USB-C port.
The device has quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is backed by MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset and runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13.
Comes with 8,000mAh battery and 33W Supervooc fast charging support. The company claims that large battery provides up to 514 hours of standby time and 40 hours of music playback.
Available in three storage options — 8GB RAM+128GB at Rs 19,999; the 8GB RAM+128GB variant at Rs 21,999; and the 8GB RAM+256GB at Rs 23,999.
Can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other key offline partner outlets.