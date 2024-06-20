Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 7 reasons why you should buy it

GADGET
Flaunts a 6.7-inch 1.5K 144Hz 10-bit OLED screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance.
Features 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens. On the front, a 50MP autofocus camera captures high-quality selfies.
Packed with a 4500mAh battery and supports 125W TurboPower fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device. It also features 50W wireless charging.
The device is also IP68 rated, making it dust and water-resistant. Additionally, it features Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, which is enabled when paired with moto buds+.
Motorola's moto ai and Photo Enhancement Engine offer a range of intelligent features such as Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Focus Tracking, Action Shot, and Long Exposure.
Priced at Rs 59,999, but there's a limited-period offer of a Rs 5000 discount and an additional Rs 5000 instant bank discount when using ICICI Bank cards.