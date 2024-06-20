 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

GADGET

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 7 reasons why you should buy it

1. Display

Flaunts a 6.7-inch 1.5K 144Hz 10-bit OLED screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication. 

2. Under the hood

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance.
 

3. Camera details

Features 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens. On the front, a 50MP autofocus camera captures high-quality selfies.

4. Battery qualities

Packed with a 4500mAh battery and supports 125W TurboPower fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device. It also features 50W wireless charging.

5. Dust, water-resistant

The device is also IP68 rated, making it dust and water-resistant. Additionally, it features Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, which is enabled when paired with moto buds+.

6. AI features too

Motorola's moto ai and Photo Enhancement Engine offer a range of intelligent features such as Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Focus Tracking, Action Shot, and Long Exposure.

7. Price

Priced at Rs 59,999, but there's a limited-period offer of a Rs 5000 discount and an additional Rs 5000 instant bank discount when using ICICI Bank cards.

