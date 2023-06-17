GADGET

How to enable Apple's latest StandBy feature?

 Apple introduced a range of new features coming to iOS 17 later this year. One notable feature is StandBy on iPhone.
 

What is StandBy feature?

According to Apple, StandBy on iPhone provides “glanceable information” that can be easily viewed from a distance when the iPhone is charging in landscape orientation.

How to use StandBy feature?

To enable the StandBy feature, you need to have iOS 17. Simply place your iPhone horizontally while it charges using a compatible wireless charger.

Know when it turns on

Your iPhone will automatically turn on the StandBy display once it determines that it is charging and in landscape mode.
 

Different modes in StandBy feature

Users have the option to choose between different StandBy modes, including widget, photo, and clock. Each mode offers unique information to be displayed. 

