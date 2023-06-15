GADGET
iPhone 15 launch is likely just few months away. Here are details of expected price, specifications, software, and design of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.
It will come with is a USB Type-C port. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with traditional button design. Apple is expected to implement larger camera modules.
iPhone 15 will likely pack Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will likely use the company's new Bionic A17 processor.
All iPhone 15 models will come with the latest iOS 17 operating system.
iPhone 15 is expected to be priced at around Rs 80,000 in India. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be around $1,199 and $1,299 respectively.