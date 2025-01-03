GADGET

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850!

What's the actual price?

Apple has priced the iPhone 16 Plus 128GB model at Rs. 89,990.

Get it for Rs. 45,850?

You can now buy this phone from Flipkart for Rs. 45,850.

Massive discount

Flipkart offers a 5% instant discount on the iPhone 16 Plus base version.

Price reduction

This brings the price of the iPhone 16 Plus down to Rs. 84,900.

Exchange Offer

You can exchange a good condition iPhone 15 Plus model.

Rs. 39,050 Discount

Through this exchange offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 39,050 on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Final Price

With these offers, you can reduce the price of the iPhone 16 Plus 128GB version to Rs. 45,850.

