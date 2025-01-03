UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850!

GADGET
Apple has priced the iPhone 16 Plus 128GB model at Rs. 89,990.
You can now buy this phone from Flipkart for Rs. 45,850.
Flipkart offers a 5% instant discount on the iPhone 16 Plus base version.
This brings the price of the iPhone 16 Plus down to Rs. 84,900.
Through this exchange offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 39,050 on the iPhone 16 Plus.
With these offers, you can reduce the price of the iPhone 16 Plus 128GB version to Rs. 45,850.
Vivo V40 to OnePlus 12R: 5 best smartphones below Rs 40,000
iPhone 17 to Motorola Razr: 8 Super Smartphones Coming in 2025
iPhone 17 Air rumored to be Apple's thinnest EVER phone? Know here
Vivo to Samsung Galaxy: Top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 20,000