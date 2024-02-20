GADGET

iPhone 16 series: Apple to introduce two new colours this year?

Image credits: Freepik

iPhone 16 leaks

Rumour mills have been running hot about the new features and changes coming to the latest iPhone series.

Image credits: Freepik

iPhone 16 series colour tipped

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut in September. Speculations are widespread about the exciting features and changes in store for the upcoming iPhone series.

Image credits: Freepik

New colour options

As per recent post by tipster Majin Bu, premium iPhone 16 Pro could introduce Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium as two new colour choices. This adds a fresh twist to usual colour.

Image credits: Apple Website

Evolution of colours

Apple's 'Pro' iPhone models have typically launched in up to 4 colour variants, including black, white, and gold, alongside more vibrant like green, blue, or purple.

Image credits: Freepik

Titanium finish launched recently

However, recent models like the iPhone 15 Pro feature Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium finishes.

Image credits: Pexels

Change expected in iPhone 16 series

Apple might stick with Black and White Titanium for iPhone 16 Pro. Blue and Natural Titanium options could be phased out for introduction of Titanium Grey & Desert Titanium.

Image credits: Getty
