iPhone tips: 6 quick tricks to charge your Apple device faster

GADGET
Using a new charger is one of the fastest ways to charge your iPhone. Putting the phone on fast charge for even 10 minutes can significantly boost battery life.
You can charge your phone quickly using a MagSafe charger and a 20-watt power adapter from Apple. Keep in mind that the MagSafe charger provides 15 watts of charging support.
The easiest way to charge an iPhone is via their laptops. However, the laptop's charging capability is much slower than that of wall and wireless chargers.
When the phone is charging, its screen sleeps, but the phone still functions in the background. Users are advised to shut down their phones for faster charging.
You can enable Airplane Mode on your iPhone to make it charge faster without shutting it down. Switching on airplane mode disconnects functions like Wi-Fi that consume battery.
Turn on Low Power Mode to minimize the impact of features. Enable Dark Mode while charging, as it saves battery. Reduce your screen brightness to minimize power consumption.