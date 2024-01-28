GADGET

5 big changes coming for European users

1. Make payments outside Apple

For developers, Apple is finally giving them the option to use its own payment service for in-app purchases and subscription or link it to third-party systems. 

2. Pay without Apple Pay

Apple is opening NFC on iPhones to third-party developers that allows them to access the feature and support tap to pay for platforms other than Apple Pay. 

3. Changing default browser

Yes, iOS will finally have the option to switch your default browser from Safari to Chrome or even Firefox if you fancy using it.

4. Fortnite on iPhone

Epic Games has been waging a long-standing battle with Apple but at least in Europe, iPhone users can finally enjoy Fortnite.

5. Sideloading apps on iPhones

App Store regulations will be coming via iOS 17.4 version. The flexibility from Apple will allow you to make these third-party app stores as the default option for their device.

