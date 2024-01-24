GADGET
OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch display, while the 12R sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with varying screen resolutions with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus is using the latest 8 Gen 3 chipset to power the OnePlus 12.
You get the OnePlus 12 with up to 16GB RAM while the 12R is available with 12GB RAM and storage goes up to 1TB this year.
Features premium camera module which consists of a 50MP wide sensor, along with a 64MP periscope lens and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The front of the phone has a 32MP shooter.
OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400mAh unit which gets 100W wired and 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.
The OnePlus 12 has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999 going up to Rs 69,999 for the highest variant. The phones will go on open sale from January 30.