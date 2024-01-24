GADGET
OnePlus 12 has 6.82-inch OLED panel, with 120Hz refresh rate, and a novel ‘Aqua Touch’ feature. OnePlus 12R has 6.78-inch 1.5K panel, which also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus 12 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The OnePlus 12R comes with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
OnePlus 12 has triple camera system branded by Hasselblad. It has 50MP OIS, a 3X telephoto lens, and 48MP camera. OnePlus 12R features 50MP sensor, a ultra-wide lens & macro lens.
OnePlus 12 comes in two RAM options: 12GB and 16GB, while the OnePlus 12R switches this with an 8GB and 16GB model.
OnePlus 12 gets a 5400mAh battery that can be charged using a 100W fast charger. OnePlus 12R gets a larger 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging as well.
OnePlus 12, featuring a 12GB+256GB configuration, is priced at Rs 64,999. OnePlus 12R, featuring an 8GB+128GB configuration, is available at a price point of Rs 39,999.