Here's when Apple may launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro 2024 models

Apple launched the new iPhones and Macs in 2023 but now it is time to see the company refresh its iPad lineup, which includes giving them a big design overhaul.
The company is gearing up for a Spring 2024 launch event as per reports, where we could see the all-new iPad Air and Pro models with the M3-powered silicone from Apple.
It is suggested that the iPad launch event could happen sometime between March and April this year.
Apple wants to dish out the M2 chipset for the iPad Air, which is likely to be offered in 10.9-inch and even a 12.9-inch version which will be first for the Air tablet series.
For iPad Pro, Apple may go berserk with M3 chip, OLED display and changes to its design to compliment the inevitable price bump for the lineup.