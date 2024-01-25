GADGET

Here's when Apple may launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro 2024 models

Image credits: Apple Website

Apple to introduce new iPad lineup?

Apple launched the new iPhones and Macs in 2023 but now it is time to see the company refresh its iPad lineup, which includes giving them a big design overhaul. 

Image credits: Apple Website

When will Apple launch new lineup?

The company is gearing up for a Spring 2024 launch event as per reports, where we could see the all-new iPad Air and Pro models with the M3-powered silicone from Apple. 

Image credits: Getty

Can expect in March/April

It is suggested that the iPad launch event could happen sometime between March and April this year.

Image credits: Freepik

M2 chip for iPad Air?

Apple wants to dish out the M2 chipset for the iPad Air, which is likely to be offered in 10.9-inch and even a 12.9-inch version which will be first for the Air tablet series. 

Image credits: Apple Website

M3 chipset for iPad Pro

For iPad Pro, Apple may go berserk with M3 chip, OLED display and changes to its design to compliment the inevitable price bump for the lineup.

Image credits: Apple Website
