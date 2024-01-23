GADGET
The tech giant is reportedly developing new models of iPad Pro and iPad Air, which will be included in the existing five variants of iPad that Apple offers.
Apple is planning to launch the new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in the spring. This means that we can expect the new lineup of devices around March or April.
Apple is likely to launch new iPad Air models with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch screens. It may include M2 chip for improved speed, a new look for rear camera, among others.
Expected to introduce new iPad Pro models with 11-inch and 13-inch screens. It will reportedly feature OLED technology, M3 chip, MagSafe, and a new Magic Keyboard.
Expected to launch new MacBook Air models with M3 chip in 13-inch & 15-inch versions. The launch will be bit different, as Apple usually does not launch iPad and MacBook together.