Apple MacBook hack: How to check battery health?

Ideal MacBook battery

If your MacBook battery falls below 80%, Apple advises replacing it. It’s good idea to check battery health if you’ve noticed it is depleting more quickly than before.

How to check battery health?

Go to the Settings menu on your MacBook model. Then, proceed to the battery section.

What's next?

You’ll see the ‘Battery health’ indicator here. If your battery is in good condition, it will appear as ‘normal.’ To check your laptop’s battery health, click the ‘i’ button.

How to check number of charge cycles your battery has undergone?

Select Settings > General > About. Scroll down to ‘System report.’ Locate the Power tab within the hardware category.

Information is there!

Your MacBook laptop’s cycle count will be displayed in the battery information.

