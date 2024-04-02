GADGET
Leaks hint at the inclusion of a new Capture button, designed to facilitate quick video capturing with the aid of haptic feedback technology. Action button likely to be introduced.
The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to sport larger displays. Thin bezels are expected to accompany these larger screens, promising an immersive viewing and gaming experience.
Powered by the A18 Pro chipsets for the Pro series and a modified version of the A17 chip for standard models, the iPhone 16 series promises improved performance and efficiency.
Rumours suggest enhancements such as an improved 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens for Pro models and advanced eight-part hybrid lenses for the Pro Max variant.
Leaks indicate larger battery capacities for the iPhone 16 series, accompanied by faster-charging capabilities of up to 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe charging.