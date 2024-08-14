7 top smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy in August 2024

GADGET
Comes with a 6.56-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.
Features a 6.67-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5000mAh battery, a 64MP + 2MP rear camera, and a 16MP front camera.
Features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor (2.5 GHz dual-core + 2 GHz hexa-core), 8 GB RAM, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Features a 6.67-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5100mAh battery, a 32MP + 2MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor (2.2 GHz dual-core + 2 GHz hexa-core), with 6GB RAM, a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Sports a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 2780x1264 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The device is loaded with a 5500mAh battery.
Boasts a 6.79-inch display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5030mAh battery, 108MP + 2MP rear cameras, and a 13MP front camera.