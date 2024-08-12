GADGET

Best 6 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000

Image credits: Vivo | Redmi website

1. Vivo V30

Features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. A 5,000mAh battery with an 80W charger ensures all-day power

Image credits: Vivo website

2. Redmi Note 13 Pro+

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ offers exceptional value with a 200MP Ultra-High Resolution camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, and a 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display.

Image credits: Mi.com | Website

3. OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera, all housed in an IP65-rated body. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip.

Image credits: OnePlus website

4. Realme 13 Pro+

The Realme 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Periscope Camera, a 50MP sensor with OIS, and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Image credits: Realme Website

5. Moto Edge 50 Pro

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, with a 50MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery.

Image credits: Motorola Website

6. Oppo F27 Pro+

The Oppo F27 Pro+ features a 64MP primary camera with an OV64B sensor, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP front camera, enhanced by AI Eraser and AI Smart Image Matting. 

Image credits: Oppo website
