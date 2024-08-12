GADGET
Features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP selfie camera. A 5,000mAh battery with an 80W charger ensures all-day power
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ offers exceptional value with a 200MP Ultra-High Resolution camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, and a 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display.
OnePlus Nord 4 features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera, all housed in an IP65-rated body. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip.
The Realme 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Periscope Camera, a 50MP sensor with OIS, and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, plus a 32MP selfie camera.
The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, with a 50MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery.
The Oppo F27 Pro+ features a 64MP primary camera with an OV64B sensor, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP front camera, enhanced by AI Eraser and AI Smart Image Matting.