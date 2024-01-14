GADGET
Listed at Rs 49,999 during the Republic Day sale and the price can be further reduced with Rs 1,000 discount on credit card or EMI transaction. You can also use exchange offer.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G vanilla variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a listed price of Rs 29,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently listed at a price of Rs 1,24,999. Firm is also offering a Rs 10,000 instant discount while making payment via the HDFC Bank credit cards.
Newly launched Redmi Note 13 is available at a price of Rs 17,999 during sale. It can be further brought down by using SBI bank credit cards.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered iQOO 11 5G is available for Rs 44,999. Moreover, the company is also offering a Rs 2,000 discount on making the payment through SBI Bank credit cards.