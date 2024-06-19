 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Sydney Lohmann turns 24: 10 facts about this German football star

Image credits: Instagram

Early Career Start

Sydney Lohmann was born on May 29, 1999, in Munich, Germany.

Image credits: Instagram

Youth Career

She started her youth career with TSV Forstenried and later moved to FC Bayern Munich.

Image credits: Instagram

Club Debut

Lohmann made her debut for FC Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2016.

Image credits: Instagram

International Debut

She made her debut for the German national team in March 2021 in a match against Australia.

Image credits: Instagram

Position

Lohmann primarily plays as a midfielder but can also operate in various attacking roles.

Image credits: Instagram

Bundesliga Success

With FC Bayern Munich, Lohmann has won multiple Frauen-Bundesliga titles.

Image credits: Instagram

Youth Success

She was part of the Germany U17 team that won the UEFA Women's U17 Championship in 2015.

Image credits: Instagram

European Experience

She has experience playing in the UEFA Women's Champions League with FC Bayern Munich.

Image credits: Instagram

Versatile Player

Known for her technical ability and versatility, Lohmann is adept at passing, dribbling, and scoring goals.

Image credits: Instagram

Future Prospects

At 24, Lohmann continues to be a rising star in German women's football, with a promising future ahead.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One