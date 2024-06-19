Sydney Lohmann turns 24: 10 facts about this German football star

FOOTBALL
Sydney Lohmann was born on May 29, 1999, in Munich, Germany.
She started her youth career with TSV Forstenried and later moved to FC Bayern Munich.
Lohmann made her debut for FC Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2016.
She made her debut for the German national team in March 2021 in a match against Australia.
Lohmann primarily plays as a midfielder but can also operate in various attacking roles.
With FC Bayern Munich, Lohmann has won multiple Frauen-Bundesliga titles.
She was part of the Germany U17 team that won the UEFA Women's U17 Championship in 2015.
She has experience playing in the UEFA Women's Champions League with FC Bayern Munich.
Known for her technical ability and versatility, Lohmann is adept at passing, dribbling, and scoring goals.
At 24, Lohmann continues to be a rising star in German women's football, with a promising future ahead.