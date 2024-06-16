 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Pele's wisdom: 10 tips for mastering 'Self-Discipline'

Image credits: Instagram

Set Clear Goals

"Without goals, you can't score."

Image credits: Instagram

Maintain Focus

"Stay focused on your objectives, no matter what."

Image credits: Instagram

Stay Committed

 "Commitment is the key to success. Keep pushing forward."

Image credits: Instagram

Practice Diligently

"Practice until you get it right. Then keep practicing until you can't get it wrong."

Image credits: Instagram

Believe in Yourself

"Believe in your abilities and never give up on your dreams."

Image credits: Instagram

Be Resilient

"There will be setbacks, but don't let them discourage you. Get up and keep going."

Image credits: Instagram

Manage Time Wisely

"Time is precious. Use it wisely and effectively."

Image credits: Instagram

Stay Positive

"A positive attitude can make all the difference."

Image credits: Instagram

Stay Humble

"Stay humble in victory and gracious in defeat."

Image credits: Instagram

Learn from Failures

"Learn from your mistakes and failures. They are lessons in disguise."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One