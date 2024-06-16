Pele's wisdom: 10 tips for mastering 'Self-Discipline'

FOOTBALL
"Without goals, you can't score."
"Stay focused on your objectives, no matter what."
"Commitment is the key to success. Keep pushing forward."
"Practice until you get it right. Then keep practicing until you can't get it wrong."
"Believe in your abilities and never give up on your dreams."
"There will be setbacks, but don't let them discourage you. Get up and keep going."
"Time is precious. Use it wisely and effectively."
"A positive attitude can make all the difference."
"Stay humble in victory and gracious in defeat."
"Learn from your mistakes and failures. They are lessons in disguise."