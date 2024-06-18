 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Gabriel Martinelli turns 23: Top 10 memorable career moments

Image credits: Instagram

1. Debut Goal for Arsenal

On August 11, 2019, Gabriel Martinelli made his competitive debut for Arsenal in the Premier League against Newcastle United.

Image credits: Instagram

2. First Goals for Arsenal

Martinelli scored his first goal for Arsenal in a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup in 2019. He netted twice, showcasing his potential and finishing ability.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Europa League Brace Against Standard Liège

On October 3, 2019, Martinelli scored twice and provided an assist in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Standard Liège in the Europa League. His performance was lauded for its maturity.

Image credits: Instagram

4. Solo Goal Against Chelsea

Martinelli's most memorable moments came on January 21, 2020, when he scored a stunning solo goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Image credits: Instagram

5. FA Cup Glory

Martinelli was part of the Arsenal squad that won the FA Cup in the 2019-2020 season. His contributions throughout the campaign were significant in Arsenal's success.

Image credits: Instagram

6. First Premier League Start

On December 9, 2019, Martinelli made his first Premier League start for Arsenal against West Ham United. He scored the equalizer in a 3-1 comeback win.

Image credits: Instagram

7. Stunning Volley Against Manchester City

In the 2020-2021 season, Martinelli scored a beautiful volley against Manchester City in the EFL Cup. Despite the team's loss, his goal was a highlight of the game.

Image credits: Instagram

8. Return from Injury

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, Martinelli made his return to the Arsenal first team on December 19, 2020, against Everton.

Image credits: Instagram

9. Winning the FA Community Shield

Martinelli was part of the Arsenal team that won the FA Community Shield in 2020, defeating Liverpool on penalties.

Image credits: Instagram

10. Crucial Goal Against Leeds United

On November 22, 2020, Martinelli scored a crucial goal in Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leeds United. His goal was pivotal in securing the win and highlighted his importance to the team.

Image credits: Instagram
