Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 9 most fiery quotes: Unfiltered and Unapologetic

FOOTBALL
"I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who the hell are you?"
"Lions don't compare themselves to humans."
"I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am."
"First, I went left; he did too. Then I went right, and he did too. Then I went left again, and he went to buy a hot dog."
"I have a house in every country I play in, but I don't know where I live."
"I didn't injure you on purpose and you know that. If you accuse me again I'll break both your legs, and that time it will be on purpose."
"I like fireworks too, but I set them off in gardens or in kebab stands."
"I came like a king, left like a legend."
"Nothing is written in stone, as a career is an unpredictable journey."