FOOTBALL

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 9 most fiery quotes: Unfiltered and Unapologetic

Image credits: Getty

Who the hell are you?

"I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who the hell are you?"

Image credits: Getty

Lions don't compare to humans

"Lions don't compare themselves to humans."

Image credits: Getty

Laughing at my own perfection

"I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am."

Image credits: Getty

Outsmarting defenders with ease

"First, I went left; he did too. Then I went right, and he did too. Then I went left again, and he went to buy a hot dog."

Image credits: Getty

Houses in every country I play

"I have a house in every country I play in, but I don't know where I live."

Image credits: Getty

Threatening injury with a twist

"I didn't injure you on purpose and you know that. If you accuse me again I'll break both your legs, and that time it will be on purpose."

Image credits: Getty

Fireworks in gardens and kebab stands

"I like fireworks too, but I set them off in gardens or in kebab stands."

Image credits: Getty

Came like a king, left like a legend

"I came like a king, left like a legend."

Image credits: Getty

Career as an unpredictable journey

"Nothing is written in stone, as a career is an unpredictable journey."

Image credits: Getty
