Erling Haaland's Top 6 fitness habits: Secrets to his athletic mastery

FOOTBALL
Haaland follows a structured training routine that includes high-intensity drills, agility exercises, and strength training to enhance his speed and power.
He maintains a consistent workout schedule, ensuring that he trains daily without fail to build and sustain his fitness levels.
Haaland focuses on a balanced diet rich in proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates to fuel his body for intense training sessions and matches.
Adequate rest and recovery are integral to Haaland's routine, allowing his muscles to repair and grow stronger.
Staying hydrated is crucial for Haaland, and he ensures he drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep his body functioning optimally.
Haaland works on his mental toughness, using techniques like visualization and mindfulness to stay focused and calm under pressure.